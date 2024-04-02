Forecasters say Ohio is under a significant severe weather threat on Tuesday.

In the outlook put out by the National Weather Service Tuesday morning, Findlay was in the Enhanced Risk category, which is level 3 out of 5. (map below)

Forecasters say all severe weather threats are possible, including damaging winds, large hail, and tornadoes.

The NWS says the timing of the threat is afternoon through late evening on Tuesday.

