Severe Weather Threat Level Raised Again

The severe weather threat level for Findlay and Hancock County for Wednesday has been raised to a “moderate” level.

That’s the second-highest threat level the National Weather Service uses.

The National Weather Service says damaging wind gusts of 70 miles per hour will be the main threat.

Large hail is also possible as well as a few tornadoes.

Forecasters say the main window for the severe weather threat is late afternoon Wednesday through early evening Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says you should go over your severe weather plan to be ready when bad weather strikes.