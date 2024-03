Outdoor warning sirens will be activated at 9:50 Wednesday morning March 20th as part of the Statewide Tornado Drill.

This test will be canceled if there is a chance of stormy weather, or at the request of the Ohio EMA.

The drill coincides with Ohio’s Severe Weather Awareness Week March 17 – 23.

Businesses, schools, and households are encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans this week.