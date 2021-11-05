Shared-Use Path Planned Alongside State Route 568

The City of Findlay is partnering with the Ohio Department of Transportation on a project to install a shared-use path along the north side of State Route 568.

The proposed shared-use path will start at the existing Greenway Trail on East Main Cross Street and will extend to the east towards the County Road 236 shared-use path.

Officials would eventually like to see the path extend all the way out to Riverbend Recreation Area but this portion will end at County Road 236.

The proposed path will go under the Bright Road overpass, turn south towards State Route 568, and then turn back to the east.

At the Blanchard River a new pedestrian bridge will be constructed, just north of the existing bridge, to get users across the river.

This project is scheduled to begin construction in spring 2023 with a completion by the end of December 2023.

The city says the project is currently being designed and there may be times that the City of Findlay, the city’s design consultant, and/or ODOT may need to enter properties to complete the necessary environmental field studies.

A portion of this path will take place within the boundaries of Eastpoint Area and Vogelsong Conservation Area.

Work within the parks will consist of installation of the proposed shared-use path.

Detailed construction updates will be posted along the impacted route on the City of Findlay’s website, www.findlayohio.com, prior to the start of construction.

During construction, traffic will be maintained along State Route 568 by closing the westbound shoulder and allowing vehicles to travel along an eleven foot wide lane in the westbound direction.

Access will be maintained to all adjacent properties and businesses for the duration of the project.

The city welcomes questions and comments about the project.

Comments are requested by November 26th, 2021, to ensure your comments may be considered during project development.

For any questions or comments, people can contract the City of Findlay Engineering Department at 419-424-7121 or email at [email protected]