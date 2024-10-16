Sheetz Breaks Ground On Findlay Food Prep/Distribution Facility

(From Sheetz)

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, officially broke ground on its $169 million facility in Findlay, Ohio. Once completed, this state-of-the-art building will house new food preparation and distribution services.

Projected to open in 2026, the facility will support the company’s growth in Ohio and Michigan and create over 700 jobs over the next five years. It will be the company’s third distribution center, joining facilities in Claysburg, Pennsylvania and Burlington, North Carolina.

“We are excited about the new jobs this facility will bring to Findlay and Hancock County,” said Sheetz President and CEO Travis Sheetz. “The support from local, county, and state leaders has been instrumental in making this project a reality. As we continue expanding across Ohio and Michigan, Findlay will be a key driver of our growth and future success.”

Sheetz has over 100 store locations in Ohio and is growing rapidly in Columbus, Dayton and most recently, Toledo. Sheetz opened its first Toledo location on September 10 followed with the opening of its second store in the market on September 30. The company is planning to open several other Toledo locations in the next year.

“The Economic Development office, in collaboration with City and County leadership, has worked hand-in-hand with the Sheetz team since December 2022 to successfully bring this project to fruition,” said Dan Sheaffer, Executive Director of Findlay-Hancock Economic Development. “Our commitment remains clear: to unite all stakeholders and ensure a seamless development process.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Sheetz to Findlay,” said Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn. “Sheetz is a family-owned business with a commitment to community. I know with their unique benefits, strong wages, and family-oriented mindset they will be a great community partner. I am also grateful for City Council’s support of this project as it shows a continued investment in our thriving local economy.”

Sheetz currently operates 750+ store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Michigan, and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

(The new facility will be located at the corner of County Road 212 and Township Road 230, east of the Lowe’s Distribution Center)