Sheetz Gas Station Coming To Findlay

A Sheetz gas station is planned for just down the road from where the company is building a large food and distribution facility in Findlay.

The Findlay City Planning Commission approved the site plan review for a Sheetz gas station to be located on the northeast corner of County Road 220 (North Main Street) and County Road 99, on the north end of Findlay.

The location is just outside the city limits and Sheetz wants to use water and sewer service from the city, so the planning commission recommended the company begin the process of annexing the location into the city limits.

The gas station would include 12 pumps, a convenience store/restaurant, and a car wash.

A traffic impact study is in the works.

In August, Sheetz announced that it will be constructing a new $150 million facility in Findlay that will house additional food preparation and distribution functions as they expand their footprint into new markets.

The project is expected to create 750 jobs over five years.

The facility will be located on a 73 acre site on the east side of Lowe’s Distribution Center, bordered by Township Road 99 on the north and County Road 212 on the south.