Sheetz Holding Hiring Event For Truck Drivers In Findlay

(From Sheetz)

Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced immediate plans to hire CDL-A truck drivers in the Findlay, Ohio area. Recently named to Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the 10th straight year, Sheetz will be hosting a hiring event for prospective drivers on Tuesday, April 15 from 9am-3pm EST. The hiring event will take place at 5900 Township Road 230, Findlay, OH 45840.

Preferred candidates are individuals ages 23 years or older with a minimum of two years of verifiable tractor trailer experience and at least 130,000 miles driven. In addition to on-the-spot interviews, event attendees will learn more about Sheetz’s commitment to providing CDL-A truck drivers sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture.

Ranked second on the most recent Best Workplaces in Retail list by Fortune and Great Place To Work®, Sheetz offers CDL-A drivers competitive pay and an industry-leading benefits package, including medical, vision and dental insurance, 12 week fully paid maternity leave, two weeks of paid paternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, adoption assistance, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Prospective candidates interested in attending tomorrow’s hiring event are encouraged to apply online for a local CDL-A position at jobs.sheetz.com prior to arrival. However, individuals are welcome to attend without submitting an application in advance.

Sheetz currently operates 770+ store locations across Pennsylvania, Michigan, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.