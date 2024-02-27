Sheriff Candidates Participate In Forum On WFIN

Ohio’s Primary Election is coming up on March 19th and WFIN has been holding candidate forums to get you familiarized with the candidates.

On Monday, February 26th we heard from the candidates for Hancock County Sheriff; Mark Price, Mike Cortez, and Dan Harmon. (video below)

On February 19th, we heard from the Republican candidates in the 83rd District of the Ohio House of Representatives, incumbent Jon Cross and challenger Ty Mathews.

On February 12th, a forum was held with the candidates for Hancock County Prosecutor, Heather Pendleton and Sean Abbott.

The next forum on WFIN will be held on March 4th a forum will be held with the candidates for Hancock County Commissioner; Jeffrey Hunker, Holly Frische, and Jeff Wobser.

The forums are held live at the Marathon Center for the Performing Arts from 5 to 6 p.m. and are moderated by WFIN’s Chris Oaks.

The forums can be heard on AM 1330 & 95.5 FM WFIN, WFIN.com and Alexa and also viewed live on WFIN Facebook and WFIN.com.

See what candidates and issues are on the ballot in Hancock County by clicking here for the Board of Elections.