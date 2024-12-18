Sheriff Congratulates Jail GED Program Graduate

(From the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office)

Congratulations to Brandy Johnson who is yet another GED graduate from our GED program here at the Seneca County Jail!

This program is managed and directed by Grace Morehart who also administers the testing at our facility which is highly unique and is one of the reasons for our success rate in completing the program. Statistics show that the further you get away, from studying, the less likely you will pass or even show up for the testing outside of a jail or prison. So being able to be an all in one program is extremely helpful.

The second part of our success is our teachers, Shelli Stockmeister and Melissa Blair!

The third, and most important part of the successes so far, are the students who put themselves out there to accomplish their educational goal of graduating High School!

Kudos to them for making the effort to better themselves. Each person has a reason or situation on the “why” of not obtaining their High School Diploma. Each person is at a different place in where they left off in their educational process and each person is to be complimented on at least trying to accomplish something that they set their mind out to do!

Congratulations Brandy and make all your hard work pay off and use it to better yourself and those around you!

-Sheriff Stevens