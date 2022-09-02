Sheriff: Drunk Driver Tased After Fleeing Deputy In McComb

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy used a taser on a drunk driver who failed to comply with the deputy’s orders after a short vehicle pursuit.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy observed an SUV traveling on South Park Drive near East Main Street with no headlights on at around 12:37 Friday morning.

The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and it sped off.

The sheriff’s office says the SUV was traveling at speeds in excess of 60 miles per hour in residential areas.

The pursuit lasted less than a minute and came to an end in the parking lot of Hearthside Food Solutions at 312 Rader Road.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, later identified as Juan Hernandez-Lopez, 31, of McComb, exited his vehicle and failed to comply with the deputy’s orders.

The deputy deployed a taser on the man and he was taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office says Hernandez-Lopez was booked at the Hancock County Jail for drunk driving and other charges.