Sheriff: Fostoria Man Killed In Hardin County

The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office says a man from Fostoria was found dead in the county.

The sheriff’s office identified the man as Robert B. Mays, 29, of Fostoria.

Investigators say the man’s death was a result of homicide, and it happened on Wednesday night in Buck Township, in southeast Hardin County.

An autopsy is being performed by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe that any local residents have reason to be concerned with a subject or subjects being at large in the area, which would present a concern for their safety.

Sheriff’s Investigators, being assisted by Ohio BCI & I and the Hardin County Coroner’s Office are following all potential leads as they are received.

The Hardin County Prosecutor’s Office is also assisting with the investigation to ensure thorough case development.

Anyone who may have information about the case should contact the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office at 419-673-1268 or the Sheriff’s Tip Line at 419-675-8475.