Sheriff Heldman Not Seeking Re-Election

Hancock County Sheriff Michael Heldman will not be seeking re-election in 2024.

“Since 1997, it has been my distinct privilege to serve as the elected Sheriff of Hancock County. After careful consideration, I have decided not to seek an eighth term in the March 2024 primary election,” Heldman said in a letter to the Hancock County Board of Elections.

Heldman began his career with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office in 1972.

“I’ve seen our community grow and prosper while remaining one of Ohio’s safest counties to live, work, and raise a family.”

“I thank everyone who has supported my efforts as Sheriff during the past seven terms.”

Sheriff Heldman said he looks forward to continuing to serve Hancock County through the end of his current term, which ends on January 5th, 2025.