Sheriff: Man Abducts Baby, Crashes Into House

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says a man who abducted a baby from the North Baltimore area crashed into a house in Tiffin.

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted by the Wood County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday afternoon about a man who had abducted a 7-month old baby and was heading for Tiffin.

The man stated he was homicidal and suicidal and also said he had killed the baby.

When a sheriff’s deputy and a Tiffin police officer came up behind the car on Sandusky Street in Tiffin it accelerated and crashed into a house at full speed.

Officers broke a back window of the vehicle and retrieved the baby who was bleeding and had shallow breathing and the baby was rushed to a hospital.

The man was taken into custody and transported to a hospital.

The Tiffin Police Department Tuesday night said the baby passed away and that the man was in critical condition.

A loaded gun was found in the vehicle, according to police.

“The collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and Fire and EMS was once again on display during this tragic and rapidly evolving incident,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this innocent baby and to the deputies, officers and EMS that were involved in the lifesaving attempt for this infant. No one should have to deal with tragedy like this but unfortunately, they did today.”