Sheriff: Man Arrested In Connection With Domestic Violence Incident

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said an irate intoxicated man was eventually taken into custody after barricading himself inside his residence during a domestic violence incident.

Deputies responded to an address on Road L in Ottawa on Sunday night for an active domestic violence situation.

The sheriff’s office said Kris E. Reynolds, 49, had barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to interact with deputies.

The Special Response Team was activated and negotiations were ongoing for several hours with Reynolds refusing to exit the residence.

Warrants were obtained, and after four hours of negotiations and a breakdown of negotiations, the Special Response Team entered the residence and placed Reynolds under arrest without incident.