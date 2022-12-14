Sheriff: Man Crashes SUV While Fleeing From Authorities

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a man crashed his SUV while fleeing from deputies and other law enforcement.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy attempted to pull over the SUV for an equipment violation at around 9:12 Tuesday night in McComb.

The sheriff’s office says the SUV fled at a high rate of speed, running stop signs in McComb and striking a vehicle before entering Putnam County.

In Putnam County, the vehicle drove off the roadway and through fields in an attempt to elude the pursuing law enforcement units.

The SUV eventually crashed on State Route 613 near Township Road 116 in Hancock County and became engulfed in flames.

The sheriff’s office says the driver, Dana Ryan, 30, of Lima, was located in a field near the SUV.

He was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for unknown injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office says Ryan was issued citations for reckless operation, failure to stop after an accident, no driver license, failing to stop at a stop sign and no turn signal, two headlights required, and failure to wear a seat belt.

The sheriff’s office says additional charges will be filed at the completion of their investigation.