Sheriff: Man Fired Shot At Person At Residence, Fled Scene

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man fired a handgun at a person at a residence on the southern end of the county and then fled the scene.

The sheriff’s office says it happened at 7400 County Road 304 at around 12:42 Thursday afternoon.

Deputies responded to the area and were unable to locate the suspect, identified as Austin Wickman, 28, of Findlay.

They say Wickman was reported to be driving a 2007 Chevy 2500 truck, black in color with a plate of JTA-9755.

The sheriff’s office says Wickman should be considered to be armed and should not be approached if located.

Anyone who sees him or knows where he might be should contact the sheriff’s office.

Nobody was injured in the incident.