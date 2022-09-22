Sheriff’s Office Awarded Federal Traffic Safety Funding

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it has been awarded $39,512 in federal traffic safety funding for fiscal year 2023.

The funds are passed through the Ohio Traffic Safety Office from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to support safety efforts such as increasing seat belt use, reducing distracted and impaired driving, increasing motorcycle safety and educating younger drivers.

The sheriff’s office says competitive grant proposals are accepted and reviewed by OTSO, with funds awarded to projects that will have the greatest impact on reducing fatal crashes or significantly improving traffic safety systems.

For more information on the national effort to improve traffic safety click here for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website.