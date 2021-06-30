Sheriff’s Office: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is partnering with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s nationwide Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving awareness campaign to help keep impaired drivers off the road over the Independence Day holiday.

In 2019, 515 people died in motor vehicle crashes over the July 4th holiday period.

38 percent (198) of those fatalities occurred in alcohol-impaired crashes.

Nighttime hours are especially dangerous.

Over the 2019 July 4th holiday period, of the 198 people who died in alcohol-impaired motor vehicle traffic crashes, almost 4 out of 5 (79 percent) of them occurred in nighttime crashes.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is reminding people to always plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

And if it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take that role seriously and don’t consume any alcohol.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says people can report a possible drunk driver by calling the Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424.