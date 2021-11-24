Sheriff’s Office Conducting Extra Patrols Over Thanksgiving

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting extra patrols over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The sheriff’s office says the extra patrols will run from Wednesday through Sunday.

The sheriff’s office is reminding everyone to drive responsibly and designate a sober driver if consuming any intoxicating beverages.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the Wednesday before Thanksgiving was the busiest crash day for them over the course of the holiday weekend last year.

Law enforcement agencies are warning against drunk driving over the holiday, and especially on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, which is a popular bar night out.