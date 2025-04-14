Sheriff’s Office Conducting Increased Patrols For Distracted Driving

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting increased patrols throughout the remainder of April to get distracted drivers off the roadways.

April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

The sheriff’s office says deputies will be paying particular attention to distracted driving along with other violations such as driving under the influence, failure to yield, and speeding, all of which are leading factors in fatal crashes.

The sheriff’s office says there will also be zero tolerance for driving under the influence and seat belt violations.