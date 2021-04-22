Sheriff’s Office: Don’t Be An Easy Target, Lock Your Doors!

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says there’s been a rash of break-ins to unlocked cars and homes during the evening and overnight hours in the southern part of the county.

The sheriff’s office is reminding people that the easiest way to prevent yourself from being an easy target is to simply lock your doors.

The sheriff’s office is suggesting that people start a new 9 p.m. routine that includes locking up their vehicles, locking the doors to their house and locking their windows.

People are also reminded to never leave valuables in their car and to report any suspicious activity.

People can always call 911 in an emergency and the sheriff’s office non-emergency line at 419-422-2424.