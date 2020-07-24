Sheriff’s Office: Don’t Call 911 About Face Mask Concerns

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to not call 9-1-1 or their local law enforcement agency with concerns about people not wearing a face mask.

The sheriff’s office says it’s the responsibility of Hancock Public Health to respond to people who believe that they or others are at risk.

The sheriff’s office is urging people with a concern regarding face masks to contact Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105.

Governor DeWine’s statewide mask order went into effect at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Below is the full statement from the sheriff’s office.

Governor Mike DeWine has issued a mandate requiring people in Ohio to wear masks in public beginning July 23, 2020 at 6 p.m. Our Hancock County Sheriffs Office encourages residents to use masks to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and avert another stay-at-home order here in Ohio.

It is the responsibility of Hancock Public Health to respond to those who believe that they or others are at risk. It is the responsibility of Hancock Public Health to investigate those concerns and recommend the best action steps to address the health and safety of all. They are our local health experts and are who we depend upon to make the health and safety of our residents a top priority.

If you have a concern regarding masks, please contact Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105.

Please do not call 9-1-1 or your local law enforcement agency, they will only refer you to Hancock Public Health as the best avenue to address your concerns.