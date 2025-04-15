Sheriff’s Office Enforcement Lieutenant Sworn In

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

Please join us in welcoming Enforcement Lieutenant Charles Seeley to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office! He was officially sworn in on April 14, alongside his family, as he took the oath to serve our community with integrity, professionalism, accountability, and excellence.

Lt. Seeley brings with him years of experience and a strong dedication to public service.

We are confident that he will be a valuable asset to our leadership team and a great mentor to our staff.

We’re proud to have him on board and excited for what the future holds under his leadership. Welcome to the team, Lt. Seeley!