Sheriff’s Office Executes Search Warrants In Theft Investigations

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it executed seven search warrants in connection with the thefts of trailers, campers, vehicles, and scrap metal in Hancock, Seneca, Wood, and Allen Counties.

The search warrants were carried out at addresses in Fostoria, Risingsun, Kansas, and Wayne, Ohio.

The investigation began with the theft of trailers in Hancock County and authorities discovered the trailer thefts were only some of the crimes being committed by a larger group of individuals.

The sheriff’s office said the search warrants yielded a stolen Bobcat Skid Steer, suspected methamphetamine, suspected fentanyl, a credit card skimmer, electronic devices, and ledgers.

Various agencies assisted in carrying out the search warrants.

The investigation is ongoing and will be reviewed by the prosecutor’s office at its conclusion.