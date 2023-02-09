Sheriff’s Office: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to remind football fans that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.

“If you are heading out to a Super Bowl party and you plan to drink alcohol, make sure you plan for a designated driver to get you home safely at the night’s end.”

“If you are planning on being the designated driver, know that you’re the night’s MVP. Commit to a sober evening because people are relying on you.”

“If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys and help get them home safely.”

The sheriff’s office says the consequences of driving impaired are steep, with up to $10,000 in fines, days spent in jail, loss of driving privileges and a spike in insurance costs.

In 2020, 11,654 people were killed in drunk driving crashes in the U.S..

“So, making the poor decision of driving impaired could lead to you or someone you love to suffer serious injury or death.”

Those interested in learning more about the campaign can click here.