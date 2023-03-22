Sheriff’s Office Hands Out Annual Awards

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office handed out its annual awards.

The 2022 Deputy of the Year award, as voted by his peers, went to Luke A. Cantu. (pictured below)

“Luke was hired in October of 2013 and is one of our quiet, steady leaders,” said Sheriff Stevens.

“He is known for his quiet, calm, and respectful demeanor to everyone. He is a natural leader and is often called upon in critical incidents.”

The sheriff said, besides his regular duties, Cantu volunteers for some special details, all with the attitude of keeping the community safe.

The 2022 Dispatcher of the Year award, as voted by her peers, went to Jane E. Houdeshell.

The 2022 Corrections Officer of the Year award, as voted by her peers, went to Allison L. Theis. (pictured above)

The 2022 Civilian of the Year award, as voted by his peers, went to Steven M. Cook.