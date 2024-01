(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

Next time you are visiting us at the office, look for our new kiosk that makes checking in for your appointment and/or directing you to the correct division, so much easier!

If you have any questions when you get here, ring the bell and we will be there to assist you!

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is located at 200 West Crawford Street in Findlay.

Their number is 419-424-7097.