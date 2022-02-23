Sheriff’s Office Holding Annual Community Event

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is holding an event to discuss how the community is responding to addiction and how to offer support for our youth.

The event titled ‘Avoid The Risk – Youth Are The Future’ will be held Thursday night February 24th at 6:30 p.m. at Cedar Creek Church at the Findlay Mall.

Zachary Thomas is director of wellness and education with the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

As Thomas mentioned in the audio above, the sheriff’s office holds an annual event to update the community on things like drug use, services provided to the community and how to become more aware of what’s happening and offer support.

The last few years the event wasn’t held because of the pandemic.

Thomas says, while the event is designed to provide support to the entire family and community, this year it will focus on to make sure our youth become more resilient and healthy members of the community.