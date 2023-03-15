Sheriff’s Office Holds School Safety Presentation

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office hosted a presentation on school safety.

Co-sponsors of the event included the Tiffin and Fostoria police departments and the North Central Ohio Educational Service Center.

The presenter was the father of a student killed in the Parkland Shooting five years ago last month.

Not only did he go over the mistakes made by all those involved, but he also talked about the solutions to help with preventing future tragedies.

The audience was varied and ranged from law enforcement, school officials from superintendents and principals to teachers to current SROs and some local politicians.

“This was valuable information and comes at the perfect time on the heels of some legislative mandates on school safety, threat assessment requirements, and SRO talks in and around our community,” said Seneca County Sheriff Fred Stevens.

“Thank you to NCOESC Director Brenda Luhring for graciously hosting this presentation and also co-sponsoring it with law enforcement.”

“Another fine example of collaboration with our community partners and law enforcement agencies.”