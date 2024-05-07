Sheriff’s Office Increasing Mental Health Support

(From First Response Mental Health)

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is increasing mental health support for their Members through a new proactive wellness platform.

Recognizing the importance of fostering a culture of support and open dialogue around mental health, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office made the decision to seek a proactive wellness solution for their members.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office launched with PeerConnect on May 1, 2024.

First responder behavioral health issues have become a commonly discussed subject, in recent years, as efforts are made to address concerns felt by first responders in discussing mental health issues.

A survey conducted by the University of Phoenix suggested that many first responders do not feel that work is a safe place to discuss mental health, however, the survey also found that first responders may be more open to getting help if those around them are willing to discuss mental health.

The PeerConnect system represents a step forward in the way that organizations are able to respond and support their employees through well-needed conversations when they need it most.

PeerConnect provides first responders with private, anonymous support when they need it with 24/7 coverage, all from their mobile phones.

Any member utilizing the system can create their own trusted peer support team made up of peers who are trained to offer support.

PeerConnect users can request contact at any time and will be connected with one of their preferred peer support team members.

This selection can make all the difference in the comfort level of a first responder seeking help.

“This proactive platform will ensure that no member of the Sheriff’s Office is left to fall through the cracks and works to reduce the stigma that surrounds mental health and normalize mental health conversations.

Talking about the challenges we face is not something to be ashamed of, but rather a proactive measure to better health for all our members,” said Detective Robin M. May, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

“Trust and stigma is often an issue with any Mental health situation. Our unique process allows users to create their own personal support team with the choice of who they feel comfortable connecting with well before any trauma occurs. The goal is to ensure that no member has to face difficult times alone,” said Kevin Kuchta, CEO First Response Mental Health.