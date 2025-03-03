Sheriff’s Office Investigates Threat Of Violence To Employees

Hancock County Job and Family Services says it and Ohio Means Jobs had to close due to threats made to staff members on Friday.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office said a caller upset over canceled benefits threatened to “blow y’all up”.

The sheriff’s office said the caller was from Hancock County and had contacted the call center in Sandusky County. The sheriff’s office said the caller didn’t specify whether the threat was directed at Hancock County or Sandusky County.

The sheriff’s office searched the Hancock County Job and Family Services building along with assistance from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit for explosive devices and no threats were found.

Employees were cleared to return to the building a little before 9 a.m. Monday.

Hancock County JFS is sharing space with Ohio Means Jobs while the JFS building at 7814 County Road 140 is under construction.