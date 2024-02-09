Sheriff’s Office Investigating Alleged Incident At Park

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

On February 8th, 2024 the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a video circulating around social media, involving a Hardin Northern Local School District employee, which was alleged to have occurred at a park in Arlington, Ohio within Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is aware of the allegations made, and the incident is currently under investigation in coordination with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office.

If you have any information relating to this incident, please contact:

Detective Roger Brown

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

419-424-7484