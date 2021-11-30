Sheriff’s Office Investigating Breaking And Enterings

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office believes four recent residential break-ins are related.

The sheriff’s office says four garages were entered on Friday night into Saturday morning a little west of Findlay.

Two of the break-ins were in the area of State Route 12 and County Road 128 and the other two were in the area of County Road 139 and County Road 95.

The sheriff’s office says all four break-ins had similar characteristics and appear to be associated.

The sheriff’s office is seeking help from the public in identifying the people responsible.

People with information are asked to contact the the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-422-2424 and/or Det. Barry Boutwell at 419-424-7234.