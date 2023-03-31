Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash.

The crash happened on State Route 103 near Township Road 70, west of Arlington.

The sheriff’s office responded to that location at 12:27 Friday morning on the report of a vehicle on fire.

The sheriff’s office says a Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on State Route 103 when it went off the road and into a field, striking several trees.

The sheriff’s office believes the collision with the trees caused the SUV to catch on fire.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene. Their identity was not immediately released.

The crash remains under investigation.