Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in the county.
The crash happened at around 2:30 Monday afternoon at the intersection of State Route 25 and Mermill Road.
Crash investigators say Cassy Shank, 50, of Risingsun, was driving a car eastbound on Mermill Road and failed to yield to a northbound pickup truck driven by 57-year-old Michael Spangenberg, of North Baltimore.
The sheriff’s office said Cassy succumbed to her injuries at the scene while an 11-year-old girl who was Cassy’s passenger was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Toledo.
Spangenberg was taken to Wood County Hospital for minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.