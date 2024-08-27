Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Crash Involving Bicyclist

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office says a bicyclist was killed when they were struck from behind by a car.

It happened around 6:30 Tuesday morning on Devils Hole Road between Pemberville Road and Lemoyne Road in Troy Township.

The sheriff’s office says 78-year-old Gary Donaldson, of Pemberville, was heading west on his bicycle when a car driven by 44-year-old Amy Bushman hit him from behind, causing fatal injuries.

Donaldson was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash.