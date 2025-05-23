Sheriff’s Office Investigating Fatal Hit-And-Run

(From the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office)

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office, in collaboration with the Wyandot County Major Crimes Unit, is actively investigating a suspicious death that occurred on County Highway 9 in Sycamore Township.

At approximately 1:42 a.m. on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, the Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from an individual reporting that they had struck a body lying in the roadway. Deputies, along with Mohawk EMS and Fire, responded to the scene and located a deceased male in the roadway. The Wyandot County Medical Examiner responded and pronounced the individual deceased at the scene.

The victim was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy. Preliminary findings indicate the victim died as a result of being struck by a vehicle while standing on County Highway 9. These findings, along with evidence gathered by investigators and first responders at the scene, suggest that the victim had been deceased for approximately two hours prior to the 911 call.

Investigators believe two separate vehicle strikes occurred: the first, which resulted in the victim’s death, and a second, post-mortem, which led to the discovery of the body and the 911 call. Surveillance footage from the area captured a single vehicle traveling near the scene at the time of the initial incident.

Detectives have obtained video surveillance showing an SUV or station wagon, possibly light in color, traveling north on State Highway 231 and turning west onto County Highway 9 at approximately 11:34 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, 2025. This individual may have accidentally struck the victim and left the scene out of fear.

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle or individual involved. Anyone with information—particularly regarding an SUV with damage consistent with this incident sustained around April 22nd—is urged to contact the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office. Tips can also be submitted via the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office App.