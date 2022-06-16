Sheriff’s Office Investigating Home Burglaries

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for a cluster of residential burglaries.

The sheriff’s office says, from June 1st through the 7th, several residential burglaries occurred in the nighttime hours in the areas of Liberty Township Road 95/West Bigelow Avenue and Interstate 75, and County Road 300/Northridge Road.

The homes burglarized were in the Westmoor, Hillcrest and Highpoint subdivisions.

The sheriff’s office is asking residents to check their surveillance devices for any images of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office detective bureau at 419-422-2424 and/or Detective Barry Boutwell.