Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide In McComb

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in McComb.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to 203 East Perrin Avenue in McComb on Tuesday for a death investigation.

The victim was identified as Sebastian Hernandez, 44, of McComb.

His death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.

The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the address on Friday.

The sheriff’s office said Friday that no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.