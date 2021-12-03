Sheriff’s Office Investigating Homicide In McComb
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in McComb.
The sheriff’s office says it responded to 203 East Perrin Avenue in McComb on Tuesday for a death investigation.
The victim was identified as Sebastian Hernandez, 44, of McComb.
His death was ruled a homicide by the Lucas County Coroner’s Office.
The sheriff’s office executed a search warrant at the address on Friday.
The sheriff’s office said Friday that no suspects have been identified and the investigation is ongoing.