Sheriff’s Office Investigating Possible Skimmer On Gas Pump

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after receiving a report about a possible credit card skimmer located on a gas pump.

Deputies responded to the gas station on Wednesday and collected the device. The sheriff’s office didn’t say at which gas station it occurred.

The sheriff’s office says the incident is being investigated with assistance from outside agencies.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging people to closely monitor their accounts and report any suspicious charges.

A skimmer is a device installed on card readers that collects card numbers without people’s knowledge.