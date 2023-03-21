Sheriff’s Office Investigating Residential Burglary

Crime Stoppers of Findlay-Hancock County is seeking information about a residential burglary.

Crime Stoppers says the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a forced residential burglary that occurred on Thursday, March 9th in the Hillcrest-Siferd Acres subdivision in the area of Jacob Drive, Siferd Boulevard, Lakeland Drive and County Road 140.

Several items were loaded into or onto a motor vehicle and stolen.

Anyone who may have any information related to the burglary is requested to contact the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 419-424-7234 and to speak with Detective Barry Boutwell.

People can also contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 419-425-TIPS (8477).

Tipsters may be eligible for an award.