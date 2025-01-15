Sheriff’s Office Makes Arrest In Theft Of Power Tools

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit made an arrest in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of power tools.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to an address on State Highway 199 in Upper Sandusky on January 13 about a breaking and entering and learned the tools were stolen.

The sheriff’s office says detectives gathered information about the suspect’s address and vehicle.

Detectives began conducting surveillance on an address in Marion and say they observed a male, later identified as Michael L. Cummings, leaving the residence with several of the suspected stolen tools.

Cummings was detained and detectives searched his residence and found the additional stolen tools, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case will be presented to the Wyandot County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges of breaking and entering and felony theft.