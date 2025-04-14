Sheriff’s Office Names 2024 Deputy Of The Year

(By Sheri Trusty, Public Relations/Community Engagement Coordinator)

When Seneca County Deputy Larry Messer was a freshman in high school, his father was hit by a drunk driver in front of their home. Although his father survived the accident, the experience was traumatic for the family. Deputy Messer remembers the chaos of the accident, the shock that overwhelmed his family, and the calm that the responding Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers brought to the scene.

It was in those harrowing moments that Deputy Messer knew he wanted to work in law enforcement.

“It’s always been what I wanted to do. That was sparked by seeing how the OSP handled the incident,” he said. “It was how they handled the scene and how professional they were.”

Deputy Messer not only fulfilled that dream, but he, like the State Patrol officers who inspired him, has become a law enforcement officer that others admire. On March 24, Seneca County Sheriff Fredrick Stevens presented Deputy Messer with the Deputy of the Year Award for 2024. Deputy Messer was chosen by his peers for the honor.

Deputy Messer graduated with a degree in law enforcement in 2019 and accepted positions with police departments in Green Springs, Bloomville, and Republic before becoming a Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputy in 2023. He brought to the position a strong foundation of law enforcement professionalism that he learned from Green Springs Police Chief Amy Dickman, former Green Springs Police Chief Charlie Horne, and former Republic Police Chief Don Holmer.

“They taught me how law enforcement works, and they taught me to always treat people with respect. They taught me how to talk to people – what to say and what not to say,” Deputy Messer said. “They taught me that, if you’re calm, the situation will go better.”

Deputy Messer said those lessons were reinforced by the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office sergeants.

“I also learned that from all of the sergeants here at the Sheriff’s Office,” he said. “I worked with every sergeant here, and I picked up good things from them all.”

One the biggest changes Deputy Messer faced when he transitioned from patrolling a small village to patrolling a county was the amount of area he had to cover.

“The road call volume and the service area are bigger. I didn’t realize how big Seneca County was until I started working here,” he said.

But the larger area also gave him a bigger scope of impact. Now, he has more people to help.

“What I like about this job is helping people and getting to interact with the community, especially kids. It shows them we are human, and if they need help, they can run to us,” Deputy Messer said.

Today, Deputy Messer has the opportunity to bring calm to traumatic moments in peoples’ lives, just like the state troopers who helped the day his father was struck.

“It feels good to know that, when you go to someone’s house and they’re having a bad day, you can have a positive impact and make their day better,” he said.

Deputy Messer’s peers recognized his desire to impact the lives of others when they chose him as 2024 Deputy of the Year. In their nominations, they said he is always willing to help out, never complains, and always takes pride in his job. One person wrote he, “represents our office proudly,” and another said he, “never questions why he is being sent to a call for service.”

One comment epitomized his service: “He cares about Seneca County.” His compassion is the foundation of Deputy Messer’s work in the community.

Deputy Messer was shocked to receive the award, and he is grateful to work where he is valued.

“You feel very appreciated here, especially by Sheriff Stevens and all the sergeants. They definitely care about us,” he said. “Sergeant (Kevin) Reinbolt tells us when we’re doing a good job. He’s always appreciative.”

Deputy Messer is also thankful to work in an environment surrounded by supportive peers.

“It’s the brotherhood and sisterhood of it,” he said. “It’s a weird feeling knowing that no matter what you face, there are people who do what it takes to make sure you get safely home.”