Sheriff’s Office Not Issuing Citations For Curfew Violations

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says it has been receiving several questions about the 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew set by Governor DeWine.

The sheriff’s office says deputies are not currently issuing citations for curfew violations or stopping vehicles on that suspicion.

The sheriff’s office points out that people, should they be pulled over for a traffic violation, should have a reason as to why they’re out during the curfew hours.

The sheriff’s office urges everyone to stay healthy and safe and says further questions can be directed to their Facebook page.