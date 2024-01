(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

A few of our employees had the opportunity to participate in the very first “Amazing Shake” competition at Liberty-Benton Elementary School.

This competition was created to prepare students for professional careers by teaching them manners, discipline, respect, and professional conduct.

Pictured (left to right): Lieutenant J. Seem, Captain M. Price, Sergeant F. Smith and Deputy (SRO) B. Kendrick