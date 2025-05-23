Sheriff’s Office Personnel Recognized For Outstanding Service

(From the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office)

Sheriff Cortez held a special award ceremony to recognize several of our employees for their outstanding dedication, professionalism, and service. These awards highlight the incredible commitment our team members bring to their roles—often under high-pressure and emotionally charged situations.

-Stork Award – Communications Officer Jenna Huffman

For guiding a caller through an at-home childbirth, providing calm, professional support until help arrived.

-Life Saving Award – Communications Officer Jenna Huffman

For assisting parents with life-saving CPR instructions during a medical emergency involving their 19-month-old child.

-Commendation Awards –

Communications Officers Myndi Lasley & Heather McGrain

Detective Aaron Smith

Myndi and Heather ensured emergency services were dispatched quickly and the dispatch center ran smoothly, allowing Jenna to focus fully on critical calls.

Detective Smith was honored for leading a multi-county investigation that resulted in the recovery of stolen equipment.

-Appreciation Awards –

Sergeant Fred Smith

Detectives Roger Brown, Robin May & Brad Sealey

These individuals were vital in assisting Detective Aaron Smith with the complex investigation and the successful execution of multiple search warrants. Their teamwork and dedication were essential to bringing the case to resolution.

-OPOTA Certification Recognition –

We also had the pleasure of celebrating six of our Corrections Officers who recently completed the Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy (OPOTA) for corrections. Please join us in congratulating:

Donna Armstrong • John Luna • Mikaela Ricksecker

Austin Lambert • Derek Presley • Miranda Phillips

We’re proud of our team’s continued commitment to excellence, service, and public safety. Congratulations to all!