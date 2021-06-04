Sheriff’s Office Provides Tips To Deter Catalytic Converter Thieves

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says there’s been an increase in thefts of catalytic converters in the county.

The Sheriff’s Office took to its Facebook page it advise people of some precautions and preventative methods that may deter the thefts and identify the stolen catalytic converters when being sold for recycling.

The Sheriff’s Office says the following preventative measures may be more cost effective than the cost of replacing the stolen catalytic converter.

-Parking personal and fleet vehicles in garages or well lighted and monitored parking areas.

-Installing surveillance camera systems or motion lighting where vehicles are parked.

-Installing motion vehicle alarms or adjusting sensitivity of your vehicle alarms to sound when your vehicle is moved or tilted.

-Installing motion vehicle cameras in vehicles to record possible persons during theft.

-Installing a steel shield or cages made of rebar or other high-strength steel that’s difficult to cut that fits over the catalytic converter, requiring time and extra tools to remove.

-Installing stainless steel cables welded from the catalytic converter to the car’s frame.

-Engrave your VIN number onto your catalytic converter to make it easier to identify in case it does get stolen.

-Some sources recommend using a high-temperature fluorescent paint, on your catalytic converter and then inscribing your vehicle identification number in the painted surface. This makes it traceable and a reputable scrap metal dealer might decline to purchase the converter.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says people can contact them at 419-422-2424 with information pertaining to these thefts and/or identifying the people responsible.