Sheriff’s Office Recognized For Excellence In Policy Management And Training

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is being recognized for excellence in policy management and training by Lexipol, the nation’s leading provider of policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants.

“The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has recently been recognized as a Lexipol Connect Gold level agency, reflecting our dedication to sound policy management and training,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks a law enforcement agency’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office achieved Gold status, the highest level of recognition offered, for consistent and effective policy dissemination to personnel, timely policy updates as laws change, and officer training on policies.

“Policies are the foundation of operations; having and regularly training on good policies are essential in our service to the community. We are proud to be recognized by Lexipol Connect for our dedication to continuous improvement, professionalism and safety,” said Sheriff Michael Heldman.