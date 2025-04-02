Sheriff’s Office Recognized For Excellence In Training Management

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has been recognized for excellence in training management by Lexipol, the leading provider of solutions that empower performance excellence in public safety.

The Lexipol Connect program tracks a law enforcement agency’s performance on five metrics proven to measure success in policy management.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office achieved Gold status, the highest level of recognition offered, for consistent and effective training management.

“Continuous training through Lexipol ensures that our deputies have the knowledge and skills to make the right decisions in critical moments,” said Sheriff Mike Cortez.