Sheriff’s Office Releases Name Of Crash Victim

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the driver killed in a crash west of Arlington on March 31st.

The sheriff’s office says the driver was 69-year-old Brian Welly, of Jenera.

The crash happened on State Route 103 near Township Road 70, between Arlington and Jenera.

The sheriff’s office responded to that location at 12:27 a.m. on March 31st on the report of a vehicle on fire.

The sheriff’s office said a Chevy Tahoe was traveling westbound on State Route 103 when it went off the road and into a field, striking several trees.

The sheriff’s office believes the collision with the trees caused the SUV to catch on fire.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene.